With Father’s Day just around the corner, you may be looking for the perfect gift to give to your dad. Motorola has something in mind: the unlocked GSM version of the Moto Z. From now until Saturday, June 17, you can snap it up for $499.99, a $200 discount from its normal price of $699.99.

In addition to the lower price, buyers will also be able to get two years of the company’s Moto Care Accident Protection for free as well. Normally, it costs $74.99 to get this extra protection. It will cover the cost of getting a new phone for up to three incidents of accidental damage (with a deductible).

If you want to get the Moto Z during the sale, head over to the Motorola website and type in the code “MOTOZ200OFF” at checkout for the discount to be applied. Again, this deal will end on Saturday, June 17 at 11:59 a.m. Eastern time.

The Moto Z has a 5.5-inch Quad HD AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 4, along with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of onboard storage, a 13 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front-facing camera. It also has a fingerprint reader and a 2,600 mAh battery. You can get an over-the-air software update for the Moto Z that adds Android 7.0 Nougat, along with support for Google’s Daydream View VR headset. The phone will work with AT&T and T-Mobile’s GSM networks.