We have some great news for those of you who use the unlocked version of the Moto G4 Plus and live in the US. The Android 7.0 Nougat update is finally rolling out to the devices (XT1644) in the country.

This is a big update, as it weighs in at 741 MB. It brings a bunch of new and great features to the Moto G4 Plus including multi-window mode, improvements to Doze, and inline notification replies, among others. These should make the devices a lot better to use and will surely keep you entertained for quite some time as soon as you get the update.

See also: Moto X Pure Edition slated to begin Nougat soak tests in US soon

The update is already being rolled out, but might not be available to all users just yet. It could take a couple of days before Nougat hits all the unlocked Moto G4 Plus smartphones in the country. To check if you have already received it, open the device’s Settings, choose About phone, and then tap on System update.

If the update is already available, make sure you’re connected to a Wi-Fi network before downloading it in order to avoid any potential charges from your carrier and check if the battery is sufficiently charged. Around 50 percent should be enough in this case.