After first taking pre-orders for the phone in late April, B&H Photo is now officially selling and shipping the unlocked US version of the LG G6. The price for the phone is $599.99, which is supposed to be a $100 discount from its normal $699.99 price tag.

If you waited until today to order the recent 5.7-inch smartphone, the good news is that you won’t have to wait that long to have the G6 show up at your house. The bad news is that the offer to get the phone with a free Google Home connected speaker expired a few days ago. If you want to spend $50 more, you can still get the G6 bundled with an Android Wear 2.0-based LG Watch Style smartwatch.

The unlocked version is designed to work with GSM and select CDMA carriers, but adds that it may not be compatible with your CDMA network. Prospective buyers should check with their CDMA carrier to see if the phone can be used.

Keep in mind that T-Mobile is also selling the LG G6 for just $500, but with a two-year device payment agreement. Today, the carrier also launched a new promotional offer that will give people a second LG G6 phone for free when you purchase the first one. The second will be free after you receive a $500 mail-in rebate.

