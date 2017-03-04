The AAPicks team writes about things we think you’ll like, and we may see a share of revenue from any purchases made through affiliate links.

A recent audience survey showed that nearly 70 percent of our readers are interested in creating their own apps, but most of them don’t really know where to start!

If you find yourself in that category, then wonder no more! The Ultimate Android N Development Bundle has gone on sale for just $39. If you grab this offer before it expires, you can scoop up 5 online learning kits containing a total of over 230 lessons.

This particular bundle is unique because, instead of being a variety of courses that focus on different aspects of Android development, each course seamlessly interlocks with the previous one.

No knowledge gaps. You move efficiently from total development noob to app-building master at your own pace!

Here’s what you get:

Android 7: Master App Development – Beginner 1

Android 7: Master App Development – Beginner 2

Android 7: Master App Development – Intermediate 1

Android 7: Master App Development – Intermediate 2

Android 7: Master App Development – Advanced 1

Normally you’d have to shell out $80 for each of these courses (except for the Advanced course, which is pricier) but bundled together you only pay $39.

If you want to start making your own apps and games, click here to read more!

Is this deal not quite right for you? Head over to the AAPICKS HUB for more offers you’re going to love!