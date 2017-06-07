You could devise the best app in the world. Something revolutionary. An app which changes lives. But if it’s not easy to use and visually pleasing, people won’t go for it. It’s an inconvenient truth.

For this reason, it’s imperative to know what the user wants. To understand why some apps take off while others fail. Think about why you enjoy games like Candy Crush, and you get the idea why aesthetic is so important.

The UI and UX Bootcamp is all about the perfect design. For the uninitiated, the acronyms are ‘user interface’ and ‘user experience’. This bundle of courses covers everything involved in the process of designing and building a user-friendly app. We’re not just talking the geeky coding side – It also covers the feedback processes used to ensure we know what the user wants. The type of tactics that apps like Facebook and Twitter use to drive repeat engagement.

What you get:

These 6 courses contain over 39 hours of video tutorials. By the end you’ll be a digital design guru building functional, beautiful apps. You’ll master frameworks such as AngularJS and Ionic. You’ll create a stock market mobile app from scratch. In short… you’ll have a highly marketable skillset.

If you’ve done the maths then you’ll see that separately these courses would cost a total of $995. But since Tech Deals have bundled them up, they’ve kindly knocked 96% off. You can fill your boots for just $39! It’s little wonder that over 3,000 keen young minds have already enrolled.

If you take up this generous offer, you have access to the materials for life. Binge them all at once or trundle through them over time. The choice is yours.

