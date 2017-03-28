If you are looking for a solid portable Bluetooth speaker that’s also waterproof at a great price, then Amazon has something you might be interested in. The UE ROLL 2 speaker, in its Sugarplum color, is currently on sale at Amazon for $54.99, That’s a big 45 percent discount compared to its normal $99.99 price tag.

When we say waterproof, we don’t mean that you can just use it in the shower. The UE ROLL 2 is designed to work as long as 30 minutes while submerged in a meter of water. It’s also very light; at less than half a pound, you can pretty much take it anywhere, including on the lake in your favorite fishing boat.

The UE ROLL 2 speaker also comes with a bungee handle, which allows owners to strap it onto nearly anything they can think of. The speaker itself is 15 percent louder than the original UE ROLL model, and its wireless connectivity works even as far away as 100 feet from your smartphone. You should be able to get up to nine hours of battery life on a single charge.

While the UE ROLL 2 is also available in other colors, the Sugarplum version is the one with the big 45 percent discount, so keep that in mind when you order one. Will you be picking this durable and portable Bluetooth speaker for your next trip? Let us know in the comments!