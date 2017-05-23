Best Buy has a great deal on the Amazon Echo speaker. If you buy two of them, you’ll save a total of $80. The Alexa-powered device retails for $179.99, which means that you would normally have to dish out $359.98 to get two units. Thanks to the discount the retailer is offering, you can now get two Echo speakers for $279.98. The device is available in black or white.

To get the deal, all you have to do is add two Amazon Echo speakers to your cart and a discount of $80 will be applied to one of them. You can pick up your order in one of Best Buy’s stores or have it delivered to your address for free.

So, why would you need more than one Amazon Echo? Well, you can place them in two different rooms in your home where you spend the most time in, so you’ll always have one nearby when you need it. If you’re feeling generous, you can also give one as a gift to a family member or a friend. The choice is yours.

Best Buy hasn’t mentioned how long this deal will last for, so it’s probably best to place your order sooner rather than later if you want to secure the discount. You can do so via the button below.

The Amazon Echo is a very popular device that goes head to head with the Google Home. At least for now, Amazon’s Alexa-powered speakers have proven to be a lot more popular than its competition, as they are expected to claim a 70.6 percent share of the US market this year. Google Home, on the other hand, will only grab 23.8 percent of the market in 2017.