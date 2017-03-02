Twiter has announced a few new safety features aimed at reducing abusive content and improving user-experience on its social platform.

Users now have access to filtering options which provide more control over what you see from certain types of accounts, like those that don’t have a profile image, or haven’t verified their email address or phone number.

The company has also expanded the mute feature that was initially announced back in November, which allows you to remove certain keywords, phrases, or entire conversations from your notifications. You are now able to mute directly from your timeline and can also set a time period for how long the content will be muted (one day, one week, one month, or indefinitely).

In its blog post on the matter, Twitter also mentioned that it is working hard trying to identify accounts that engage in abusive behavior. When the company comes across an account like this, it will limit some of its functionality, such as allowing only their followers to see their tweets. These actions will take place if an account is repeatedly tweeting without solicitation at non-followers or engaging in abusive behavior that violates Twitter’s rules.

Finally, Twitter is trying to improve the transparency of its reporting process. From now on, you’ll be notified as soon as the company receives your report regarding an abusive account as well as informed if it decides to take further action. You’ll be able to see this in the notification tab on the Twitter app.

All of these features will be added via an update in the coming days and weeks.

Do you think these moves are going to help curb abusive behavior on the platform? Let us know in the comments.