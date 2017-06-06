“Hang out, watch stuff,” is the tagline of Tumblr’s new social app. Titled “Cabana,” the app allows you and up to five friends take part in a video call where you can also simultaneously watch YouTube videos together.

Cabana rolled out on iOS back in April but made its way to Android only a couple of days ago. Once installed, users can search for their friends by username, or upload their address book, before creating a virtual room where they can watch videos together in real time. These rooms can be public, or users can “lock” them to make them private.

It’s a neat initial concept: it’s estimated that a billion hours of YouTube content is watched every day, and shares play a vital role in that. With Cabana, you can enjoy watching the latest viral video with your pals even when they’re not physically with you.

That being said, the kinds of YouTube videos I send people tend to be pretty short: I’m not sure if I’d take the time call someone just to watch a twenty-second clip with them. Maybe it’s something that will become more appealing as live-streaming and dedicated YouTube TV shows grow more popular.

It seems that this may just be the start of the Yahoo-owned company’s work on the app, too. In its announcement post, Tumblr said: “We’ve got some ideas about where to go with it, but hey, all in good time.”

Cabana has only rolled out in the US for the time being, but it should land elsewhere in time. Check it out at the Play Store link below.