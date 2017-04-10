The Galaxy S8 duo isn’t cheap by any means, but if you’ve decided that they’re not luxurious enough for you for whatever reason, Truly Exquisite may have a solution. The UK luxury customizing brand is selling 24K Gold and Platinum versions of the Galaxy S8 duo as well as an 18K Rose Gold edition, starting at a whopping £2,250.

Truly Exquisite has been offering luxurious finishes to existing smartphones for quite some time now, and of course, the Galaxy S8 duo is no exception. Though I dare say the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus look gorgeous as they are, if you’re craving for that special touch to make your device uniquely bougie, you might want to pre-order yours through here.

The 24K Gold Galaxy S8 is the cheapest of them all, priced at a jaw-dropping £2,250. The Platinum version is slightly more expensive with a price tag of £2,350 while the Rose Gold will set you back £2,300.

Both the regular Galaxy S8 and its bigger sibling come with three options for their aluminium frames: 24K Gold, 24K Platinum, or 18K Rose Gold. For the S8 Plus, simply add an extra £100. You are essentially paying over three times the official price – £690 for the regular and £780 for the Plus in the UK.

Truly Exquisite notes that all pre-orders will come with extra accessories worth more than £600. These include the Samsung Gear VR, Samsung’s latest wireless charger, a Luxury Wooden Display box, a 24K gold power bank charger, and a leather card holder. The pre-orders will ship worldwide for free starting the week of May 22.

For me personally, the 24K Gold looks too gaudy while the Platinum looks too similar to the regular silver aluminium frame. The Rose Gold, however, looks beautiful on the Maple Gold Galaxy S8 and would certainly be my choice of purchase. If I had the money, of course.

Which frame do you like the most? Will you be pre-ordering a Truly Exquisite edition of the Galaxy S8? Let us know!