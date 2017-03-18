Ever since Google Play finally started allowing app developers to temporarily offer their titles for free, we’ve started seeing more and more games taking advantage of the newfound ability. If you’re looking for a new game or two to waste the weekend with, there’s a few fun titles available for free right now in Google Play.

See also: 15 best free Android games of 2017

First off the bat is True Skate, a skateboarding game where your fingers take the place of your feet. The game is normally $1.99 but for the next week it’s free. Meanwhile, Shadow Blade is a classic ninja platformer that recently added MOGA controller support and tablet mode. Normally priced at $1.99, it can be yours right now for nothing too.

Another Crescent Moons title, 2-bit Cowboy is also free right now, if Gameboy-era monochrome pixels are more your style. Next up: Exiles, a futuristic sci-fi RPG set on a distant alien-filled planet, the game is normally $6.99 but is currently free too.

If you prefer earth-based monsters, then Zombie City Defense is probably the game you’re looking for. Also temporarily free, Zombie City Defense is a strategic tower defense game with a cool holographic look. If you’re after a different kind of finger workout, Google also has its free app of the week available, Ultimate Guitar Tabs and Chords, which is down to free from its normal price of $2.99.

What are you playing this weekend?