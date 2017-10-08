What a crazy week! This week we went hands-on with all of Google’s new hardware products (including the Pixel 2, Pixelbook, Pixel Buds, and more), explained the difference between display technologies, and much, much more. Here’s the news of the week!

Missed something from the big Google event? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a roundup of everything that was announced this week.

Who wants to win a Google Pixel 2 XL?

The Google Pixel 2 XL is finally here and we’re giving one away! Here’s how you can win one.

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL hands-on: the Pixel line, refined The new Google phones are here! Join us as we go hands-on with the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

Google Pixel 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8: the flagship battle We pit the latest and greatest from Google against the best that Samsung has to offer in this quick look at the Google Pixel 2 XL vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8!

Display showdown: AMOLED vs LCD vs Retina vs Infinity Display With Samsung’s Infinity Display and the iPhone X’s Super Retina HD making headlines, what do all these terms mean, and is AMOLED better than LCD?

Google Home Mini and Max hands-on: different form factors, same intelligence Google has just announced the Google Home Mini and Google Home Max, two Google Assistant-enabled speakers to fit your unique lifestyle.

Unpacking the Uncarrier: why T-Mobile is the way it is The mobile industry in the US is controlled by four carriers. This situation can be bad for consumers, except T-Mobile keeps changing the game.

Google Pixelbook hands-on: great hardware, if the price doesn’t put you off We go hands on with the new Google Pixelbook, a super premium notebook from Google running Chrome OS. Will you be buying one?

Why are Apple’s chips faster than Qualcomm’s? The benchmark scores for the new Apple A11 Bionic SoC are very impressive. But why is Apple so far ahead of the competition?

Where Android Oreo’s best features came from Android Oreo is stuffed full of features, but many of you may have spotted some of them before. Here’s where some of Oreo’s best features made their debut.

Our first look at the Google Pixel Buds The Google Pixel 2 doesn’t come with headphone jack, but Google has an answer in the form of their own wireless earbuds. We go hands on with the Pixel Buds!

Welcome to the age of ultra-premium smartphones A new category of smartphones is on the rise: the ultra premium flagship. But what are ultra premium flagships and why are they so damn expensive?

