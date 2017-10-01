This week we reviewed the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 and Nokia 6, talked about the best new Android apps and games on the market, brought you an exclusive first look at ZTE’s upcoming Axon M, and much more. Here’s the news of the week!

Who wants to win a Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus?

A big screen, impressive camera, and powerful specs — what more could you want? Here’s how you can win a brand new Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus!

10 Android stories we handpicked for you

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 review The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 manages to improve on its predecessor but somehow fails to keep up with the trend Xiaomi started. This is the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 review.

Nokia 6 review Does the Nokia 6 deliver on its promise of a capable mid-ranger with pure Android experience? Let’s find out in our Nokia 6 review!

10 best new Android apps and games from September 2017 Are you looking for something new? Check out this list of awesome new Android apps and games that were released over the last month!

Here’s our first look at the foldable ZTE Axon M We’d previously heard rumors that ZTE would be launching a unique device in Q4, and now a leaked image finally gives us the confirmation.

Why the LG V30 has all the ingredients for success There are lots of great smartphones on the market, but the LG V30 and its impressive hardware makes it one of the most compelling releases this year.

What is a blockchain? – Gary Explains If you have heard of Bitcoin then you have probably heard of the blockchain. But what is it? And how does it work? Let Gary explain.

Amazon doesn’t need to be in phones if it’s in everything else Amazon is quickly ramping up its Alexa partnerships, and appears to be aiming for a connected future untethered from today’s smartphones.

What Google buying (a part of) HTC means for the mobile industry As the hoopla surrounding the HTC partial R&D deal begins to settle, we take a look at what Google is likely up to and what it means for the wider industry.

Why are smartphone chips suddenly including an AI processor? Smartphone chip manufacturers are increasingly talking up the introduction of AI processor tech inside their latest SoCs, but why is this trend growing so fast?

Google and Amazon need to learn to get along Google And amazon have a weird relationship. They’re totally separate, but if they came together, beautiful things would happen – for both sides.

Don’t miss these videos

Watch more Android videos on our YouTube channel.

More hot news

From our network