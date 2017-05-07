This week we reviewed the BlackBerry KEYone and Garmin vívosmart 3, talked about some reasons why you shouldn’t buy the Galaxy S8 Plus and LG G6, and a whole lot more. Here’s the news of the week!

10 Android stories we handpicked for you

BlackBerry KEYone review BlackBerry’s new super-secure, physical keyboard-touting smartphone is almost here. Check out our full BlackBerry KEYone review for all the details!

Which Android phones predicted the future? Ever curious about what phones first brought us some of the features many of us take for granted today like big screens, QHD, and dual cameras?

What I don’t like about the Galaxy S8 Plus The Galaxy S8 Plus is the newest iteration in Samsung’s lineup of S devices, but does the larger Galaxy S8 suffer from any problems and should you buy it?

Why I cautiously recommend the LG G6 The LG G6 is a great phone with just a few potential flaws that hold it back from being a must-buy, including the fact it is made by LG.

Android miracles: when seeing is believing Amidst the billions of stories in the Android world, a few stand out out as miraculous: stories you’d never have imagined until they actually happened.

Announcement to launch: why the big gap? There seems to be a growing time gap between smartphone announcements and when they actually arrive on store shelves, but why is this the case?

Garmin vívosmart 3 review The Garmin vívosmart 3 has some truly unique features and is a great fitness tracker, though it lacks some key features. Is it for you? Find out in the full review!

Samsung Galaxy S8 display burn-in: should you be worried? With reports coming in that the Galaxy S8 display is prone to burn-in problems, we explore how big the issue really is.

Our favorite Star Wars games on mobile May the 4th be with you! We wanted to celebrate Star Wars day by talking about some of our favorite Star Wars mobile games.

Will Windows 10 S laptops take down Chromebook’s US education market? Microsoft announced its Windows 10 S OS, along with many third-party laptops that will use it, in its biggest push against Chromebook’s US education market.

