This week we went hands-on with Motorola’s new Moto Z2 Force, dissected some new Google Pixel 2 rumors, and revealed when the LG V30 will go on sale. Here’s the news of the week!

Moto Z2 Force hands on Motorola’s new Moto Z2 Force is here. The latest flagship sees the return of the company’s modular formula, but with a few key changes. Let’s take a look.

Google releases Android O Developer Preview 4 The fourth and final Android O developer preview is here… with an octopus!

Specs comparison: Moto Z2 Force vs Moto Z2 Play vs Moto Z Force Motorola has finally taken the wraps off the Moto Z2 Force, but how does the new phone compare to the Moto Z2 Play and last year’s Moto Z Force?

Google Pixel 2 might ditch the 3.5 mm headphone jack CAD renders believed to depict the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL have emerged online, revealing a slight camera “hump” and lack of 3.5 mm jack.

Jumping ship: 5 iPhone features I would consider leaving Android for Would there ever be a point in which you would consider leaving Android for iPhone? Here are five iPhone features I would consider leaving Android for.

Smartphone gimbals vs smartphone OIS: the battle for steadiness How much better quality can be achieved by using a smartphone gimbal and is it worth paying that much extra for?

Plastic OLED is about to come back in a big way LG Display is ramping up its plastic OLED production capabilities, with plans to increase manufacturing capabilities to 120 million 6-inch panels a year.

One billion people now use WhatsApp every day, but why? Just yesterday, WhatsApp celebrated yet another milestone: one billion daily active users. But what exactly makes this messaging app so great?

Alcatel Idol 5s review The Idol 5s is quite the looker, but does it have the hardware to back up its appearance? Here’s our comprehensive review of the Alcatel Idol 5s.

Lighthouse – is this the smartest security camera out there? Smart security cameras might appear smart, but they’re not really smart as they need input. What if there was another way? Is Light House and AI the answer?

