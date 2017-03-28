For those of you not in the know, TigerVPN is a highly rated virtual private network that has garnered respect for how well it works on mobile devices.

For a limited time, the company has reduced the price of their lifetime subscription model to just $29.

With TigerVPN you can browse the internet with complete anonymity from your smartphone, PC, or tablet. The service uses military grade encryption to keep your personal and financial information private, even if you’re using an unsecured public wifi network.

TigerVPN has been featured on Engadget, CNET, Techradar, MakeUseOf, Techspot, Geekwire, and more. It’s also received praise from VPNMentor and Top10BestVPN.

But don’t take our word for it! Get the full scoop for yourself right over here and buy lifetime secure browsing for only $29.

