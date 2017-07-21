Maybe the techie in you wants a smartwatch, but it can be hard to justify a $300+ layout when it’s got the same functionality as your smartphone. How about this for a compromise – The Ticwatch 2 Active Smartwatch. Functionality meets affordability.

This kickstarter success is a super sleek piece of tech, and has all the features that you would expect of a Smartwatch: tracking your steps and heart-rate, getting text notifications, gesture control, GPS tracking, etc. Perfect for your workout. It even has 4GB internal storage space for all your tunes.

And like the top level Smartwatches, the TicWatch 2 can even be used to make and receive calls. So when you’re out on that jog you can ruin all your hard work by ordering a pizza for when you get home.

Sure it’s powerful and functional, but what the folks at Ticwatch really delight in is the ease of use. Here’s what a few of the reviewers said about it:

‘Mobvoi proves that smartwatches can – and should be – powerful and affordable at the same time,’ – CNN

‘Simple, clean design,’ – Engadget

‘The Ticwatch 2 is a breath of fresh air for smartwatches with its sleek design, slick interface, and low price,’ – Digital Trends

The Ticwatch 2 usually retails at $200, but for the next few days you can get the charcoal and snow models for just $169.99. A lot easier to justify in your budget.

