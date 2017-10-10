Update (10/10): The wait is finally over! Thimbleweed Park is now available in the Google Play Store for $9.99. That might seem a little pricey, but it’s actually quite affordable compared to the PC version, which comes in at $19.99. Of course, since you’re paying $10, you won’t see a single in-app purchase in this title. The wait is finally over! Thimbleweed Park is now available in the Google Play Store for $9.99. That might seem a little pricey, but it’s actually quite affordable compared to the PC version, which comes in at $19.99. Of course, since you’re paying $10, you won’t see a single in-app purchase in this title. If you’re interested, head to the Play Store link below for the download. Get it from Google Play

Original post (9/13): If you haven’t heard of Thimbleweed Park, you’re truly missing out. The pixel art murder mystery is a hilarious game that lets you take charge of five characters in the town of Thimbleweed. It’s your job to figure out everyone’s intentions and just how they all ended up together. In the process, you’ll visit amazing scenery like an abandoned circus and a burnt-out pillow factory. And oh yeah, there’s a dead guy under a bridge.

You can expect the excellent pixel art style and amazing lines like “He’s a pillow factory fire buff. He’s got a Compuserve chat room and everything” through your adventure with occasional fourth wall breaks. In addition to the two mysterious federal agents, you’ll be introduced to a foul mouthed clown, a seemingly normal female game designer, and Franklin the ghost. The game even goes out its way to tell you the dead body is the least of your problems.

Thimbleweed has been out for a while on platforms like Steam, Xbox, macOS, and Windows, but we’re excited to see it come to Android too. It looks like a great time.

