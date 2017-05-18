The Terminator sci-fi franchise is over 30 years old, spanning five feature films, a live-action TV series, and many games. The latest mobile game centering on these human-hating cyborgs is called Terminator Genisys: Future War, and it’s now available to download for Android in the Google Play Store.

This game, based loosely on the most recent 2015 Terminator film, is a free-to-play strategy title developed by Plarium. You can take charge of the human resistance who are fighting to stay alive in the bombed out future, or you can control the nearly unstoppable Terminators who take orders from the Skynet AI to destroy all humans.

There are six different classes of units to control in the game ranging from Infantry to Siege units. Each side can choose from 24 different units, which can be used in online multiplayer battles, or in massive clan PvP matches where you join up with allies to defeat the other side. There are also some single player missions where players can win access to special loot and bonuses, and a crafting system is available to help create new weapons.

While it’s great that you can actually control Skynet and Terminators in this game, we do have to wonder why Terminator Genisys: Future War is being released nearly two years after the movie, which was considered a big box office bomb. However, this may be one of the few times when the game is better than the movie that it’s based on. Let us know what you think of Terminator Genisys: Future War in the comments!