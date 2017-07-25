We’re back with this week’s mobile plan spotlight! This week we’ve snagged a pretty sweet deal from Tello, which is offering converts their first month free. Here’s the full scoop!

If you’re a new customer, then Tello currently has an offer that will let you snag any of their plans over $10 with the first month completely pro bono. This applies to all data options from 200MB to 5GB.

How this deal works:

Offer is for new customers only

Add a cell phone plan with mixed minutes, texts & data of $10 or more in any combination – that means you can even get a plan with text or minutes only, and still enjoy the free data offering

Use coupon code 1DATAMIX and get any data option free of charge, from 200MB to 5GB

Enjoy this limited promo for your first month with Tello

To check out up this sweet deal, head over here:

A few notes about Tello for those who may not be familiar:

build your own plan by choosing the amount of talk, text and 4G LTE data that suits your needs.

you can update your plan anytime for free, and the change is instant

all incoming calls and texts are charged

unused balances roll over the next 30 days.

No contracts or data overages, speeds are slowed when you reach your data allotment until the next billing cycle.

Click the button to check out this offer!