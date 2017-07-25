We’re back with this week’s mobile plan spotlight! This week we’ve snagged a pretty sweet deal from Tello, which is offering converts their first month free. Here’s the full scoop!
If you’re a new customer, then Tello currently has an offer that will let you snag any of their plans over $10 with the first month completely pro bono. This applies to all data options from 200MB to 5GB.
How this deal works:
- Offer is for new customers only
- Add a cell phone plan with mixed minutes, texts & data of $10 or more in any combination – that means you can even get a plan with text or minutes only, and still enjoy the free data offering
- Use coupon code 1DATAMIX and get any data option free of charge, from 200MB to 5GB
- Enjoy this limited promo for your first month with Tello
To check out up this sweet deal, head over here:
A few notes about Tello for those who may not be familiar:
- build your own plan by choosing the amount of talk, text and 4G LTE data that suits your needs.
- you can update your plan anytime for free, and the change is instant
- all incoming calls and texts are charged
- unused balances roll over the next 30 days.
- No contracts or data overages, speeds are slowed when you reach your data allotment until the next billing cycle.
Click the button to check out this offer!