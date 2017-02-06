Almost 100 tech companies including Google, Apple and Facebook have supported a court filing submitted Sunday night which opposes President Trump’s immigration ban.

The tech companies’ 53-page amicus filing proclaims that the economy, and American workers, would suffer as the result of the ban, and points to America’s history as “a nation of immigrants” in protest against the move.

Trump’s executive order bars Syrian refugees entering the US and suspends those from seven Muslim-majority nations: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen. Since it was enacted over a week ago, a number of tech companies have spoken out against it.

“This instability and uncertainty will make it far more difficult and expensive for U.S. companies to hire some of the world’s best talent,” it says in the court filing. “Skilled individuals will not wish to immigrate to the country if they may be cut off without warning from their spouses, grandparents, relatives, and friends—they will not pull up roots, incur significant economic risk, and subject their family to considerable uncertainty to immigrate to the United States.”

The filing also argues that the immigration ban order is illegal because it discriminates based on nationality, stating: “The Order violates the immigration laws and the Constitution. In 1965, Congress prohibited discrimination on the basis of national origin precisely so that the Nation could not shut its doors to immigrants based on where they come from.”

If you want to check out the full list of the companies supporting yesterday’s court filing, head to page 38 of the document and see the video below for a look at how the ban stands to affect the tech industry.