Turner

Turner has announced major updates for its TBS and TNT apps for Android, and these new apps will bring support for Google Chromecast devices.

Turner is very proud of its TBS and TNT networks. After all, they were the first national entertainment networks to stream on-air content live in the US. However, their apps are an entirely different story. TBS and TNT apps for Android have dismal ratings in the Play Store with users complaining about the apps shutting down on their own, content not loading, being unable to sign in, etc.

Well, it looks like the company is finally taking action to bring some changes: TBS and TNT apps for Android have just received a major update, which brings features like instant-on access, freeviews, and Spotlight. Turner states that “the upgrades underline the company’s commitment to reaching and engaging with new audiences across all platforms and to providing fans with their favorite premium content.”

While instant-on access allows users to watch premium content as soon as they open the app, freeviews offer 5-10 minutes of a preview for first-time users so that sampling the networks’ programs becomes even more convenient. Spotlight, on the other hand, combines the two networks and offers “select TNT content on the TBS apps and select TBS content on the TNT apps.”

However, the biggest change is arguably the added support for devices like Google Chromecast, Roku, and VIZIO SmartCast. The new apps can let you switch from one device to another seamlessly and pick up exactly where you left off, so whether it’s on your tablet or on your TV, you won’t have to miss a single moment of shows like Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.

Unfortunately, judging by Play Store reviews, not all users are happy. A significant number of users claim that they are still unable to sign into these apps and that content freezes up randomly. If you are a subscriber and haven’t yet tried the apps, you can download them from the Play Store by clicking the buttons below:

Are you also seeing bug issues with the brand-new TBS and TNT apps? Let us know in the comments below.