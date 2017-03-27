While smartphone prepaid plans had long been neglected in the US, it looks like they’re slowly getting the attention that they deserve: after all, if you own your device, this is arguably one of the cheapest ways to get carrier service. T-Mobile is following this trend and has announced two new Simply Prepaid plans that include unlimited talk, text, and data, with either 4GB or 6GB of LTE data. The former is priced at $45 a month, the latter at $55.

The Un-carrier’s $30 plan is officially no more: T-Mobile is no longer selling this plan, which offered 100 minutes of calling, unlimited text, and unlimited data with 5GB of LTE speed data. Instead, the carrier now has two tiers for its Simply Prepaid plans. The first is priced at $45, and the second is priced at $55. Both offer unlimited talk and text, and the only difference is that the cheaper option will get you 4GB of high-speed LTE data whereas the more expensive one will get you 6GB.

It’s worth noting that AT&T’s higher-tier prepaid plans come with Mexico and Canada roaming included, and they're cheaper.

Indeed, these plans seem to be the magenta network’s answer to AT&T’s GoPhone plans, which is what I’ve been using for years now. The difference is, however, with T-Mobile, you have these things called add-ons. For instance, for $5 a month, you get Mexico and Canada usage, and for $15 a month, you get Stateside International Calling. It’s worth noting that AT&T’s higher-tier prepaid plans come with Mexico and Canada roaming included, and they’re cheaper. For just $40 (with Autopay), you get 6GB of LTE data.

These plans will come with Wi-Fi Calling, mobile hotspot (take note, AT&T), Music Unlimited, and Data Maxmizer. But if you’re looking for a plan that offers truly unlimited everything, then T-Mobile does offer the One Prepaid plan for $75. It comes with unlimited talk, text, and LTE data.

For more details, head on over to T-Mobile's website.

