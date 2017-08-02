We’re back once again with the Weekly Plan Spotlight, a feature where we take a look at the best plans and offers coming down the pipe from mobile carriers. This one’s pretty hot, and it’s coming to us from T-Mobile.

Buy one S8 or S8+, Get Another Free

That’s right. For a limited time, good old Magenta is offering both new and existing customers the opportunity to snag a Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8+ for free, provided they buy one first.

This offer is pretty straightforward, so let’s hop over to the fine print.

First of all, this offer is only available on the installment plan with T-Mobile. If you’re a new customer, all you have to do is hop on the Equipment Installment Plan and activate on the T-Mobile One Unlimited plan. You’ll purchase both phones on a plan that lets you pay monthly for them over the course of 2 years, but once they’re activated you just log into your T-Mobile account and fill out the online rebate form. You’ll get your cash back within two months.

If you’re already a T-Mobile user, you can still take advantage of this offer. All you have to do is choose your new device on the Equipment Installment plan with a voice line and unlimited data.

Rebates come in the form of a prepaid MasterCard. Those who choose the Galaxy S8 will get $750 back, and those who spring for the S8+ will get $800.

Be sure you apply for your rebate within 30 days of activation.

Now for the super-fine print, most of which is just par for the course with these types of things.

Of course, you’ll have to pay any relevant taxes on any phones you purchase up front. The Equipment Installment Plan lets you parcel out your payments over two years so you don’t have to drop all that cash at once, but you will have to complete the payment in full by the end of 24 months.

If you cancel your service, naturally you’ll still owe T-Mobile for any remaining device balances.

How do I get started?

You’re just a click away:

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8+



Will you be springing for this offer from T-Mobile? Let us know in the comments below!