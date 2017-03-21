While the Android 7.0 Nougat update was released to unlocked versions of the HTC One M9 back in December in the US, it appears that the OS upgrade is taking longer for people who bought the phone T-Mobile. Today, word got out that the Nougat update for the One M9 is now finally rolling out for people who bought and use the phone on T-Mobile.

See also: Best T-Mobile Android phones

The update, which was first reported by Android Police, shows that the version number for the T-Mobile HTC One M9 update is 4.27.531.6. As you might expect, the download file size is pretty high at 1.09GB so you will likely need a Wi-Fi connection to grab it. In addition to the Nougat update, the download also has the February 2017 Android security patches, along with some unnamed “system performance enhancements” for the phone.

This appears to be the first carrier-based version of the One M9 in the US to get the Nougat update, and it goes to show that HTC definitely favors its unlocked smartphones when it comes to rolling out major OS upgrades. Hopefully this release on T-Mobile’s network means that the One M9 devices on AT&T, Verizon and Sprint will also be rolling out their own Nougat updates in the very near future.