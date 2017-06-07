Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus owners on T-Mobile should be on the lookout for a new, yet small, over-the-air update for their phones. T-Mobile says it will include an updated version of Samsung’s Bixby digital assistant.

T-Mobile’s changelog does not offer any specific information of what is included in this Bixby update. Unfortunately, it does not add the long-awaited voice command feature that was hyped by Samsung when it first announced the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus in late March. After that event, the company admitted the voice command features for Bixby in the US would not be available for the phones’ launch in late April and would be added sometime later this spring. More recently, unconfirmed reports claim this feature won’t be added until late June at the earliest.

Besides the mysterious Bixby update, the new T-Mobile software update for the devices offers improved SD card stability, as well as the May 2017 Android security patch. Droid Life notes that this update is rolling out for Sprint users, too.

For the record, the download size for the update is 375.60 MB. The Galaxy S8 update will have the version number of G950USQU1AQEF and Galaxy S8 Plus has G955USQU1AQEF as its update version number. Keep in mind that this rollout has just begun, so some T-Mobile customers may have to wait a few days before it’s available to download on their phone.