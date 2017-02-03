T-Mobile is rolling out January’s security patches to the Samsung Galaxy Note 5 and the Galaxy S6 Edge Plus. The updates come in about 60 MB in size and bring the devices up to version numbers N920TUVS4DQA2 (Note 5) and G928TUVS4DQA1 (S6 Edge Plus).

The Galaxy Note 4 and Galaxy Note Edge are also reportedly receiving the security updates — though there T-Mobile support pages haven’t been updated to reflect that rollout yet.

Meanwhile, Verizon has pushed out the same update to the Galaxy Note 5 in the last few days also.

As for the Android Nougat update, both the Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S6 Edge Plus are due for the upgrade, but the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge will receive it first. T-Mobile is already testing the Nougat software for those devices, however, meaning the rollout for those should occur shortly.

If you want to find out what benefits Nougat is going to bring to your Galaxy device, see how it looks on the S7 Edge here.