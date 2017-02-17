The AAPicks team writes about things we think you’ll like, and we may see a share of revenue from any purchases made through affiliate links.

It’s time for you to monetize all that tech knowledge.

We know you’re already tech-savvy. Hell, according to a recent survey we did of our readers, there’s an 80% chance you feel like your friends and family consider you their own personal IT guy.

But the time has come to stop fixing Grandma’s email for free. It’s time to turn your IT-ness into $$-ness.

A brief look around the tech landscape reveals that there are two careers that are doing really well right now: White Hat Hacking, and System Administration.

Although we’ve got some resources available if you want to go the hacking route, the more administrative among you might want to check out a course bundle that’s currently on sale over at Tech Deals.

The Complete Linux System Administrator bundle has everything that you need to go from beleaguered pro-bono tech guy to network-wielding lord of all he surveyeth!

Normally these kinds of courses can be pretty pricey, but occasionally course creators will bundle new courses with already-popular courses at a seriously slashed price to garner new students and reviews.

That looks like what we’ve got going on here, and this bundle even includes the popular Ultimate Red Hat Linux Training kit!

Here’s what you get:

The tech wizards among you who were also competitive on the Math Quiz Bowl team may have already assessed that buying these courses independently would cost you a hair-raising $2,100.

However, if you snatch this bundle before it vanishes, you can grab the whole kit and kaboodle for just $69.

What are you waiting for? Start turning your already-existing skillset into a career!