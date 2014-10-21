





When Apple finally released devices with 4.7 and 5.5 inch screens, it thought that it should publish a guide for Android users who were tempted to eat the fruit of Cupertino. In a reciprocal move, Google has now published a guide for iPhone users who want to migrate over to Android.

The new guide, called “Get going on Android”, covers transferring your photo stored on an iPad or iPhone, how to move from iTunes to Google Play Music, copying your contacts from iCloud, and how to set up email and messaging.

Google lets you transfer up to 20,000 of your songs from your iTunes library to Google Play Music for free.

To transfer your photos you just need to install the Google+ app on your iPhone or iPad and then set up the “Auto Backup” option. This will ensure that all your photos are copied to the cloud. To see your photos you just need to open the Photos app on your Android device and voilà.

Migrating away from iTunes is also quite simple. Google lets you transfer up to 20,000 of your songs from your iTunes library to Google Play Music for free. Once in Google Play Music you can access your collection from any web browser, on any of your Android devices, or even from your iPhone or iPad.

Copying over your contacts isn’t as seamless as the transfer of photos and music, however it isn’t hard. Basically you need to export your contacts in vCard format and then import them into your Google contacts.

To get access to your emails you just need to install the relevant app on your Android device. If you are using Gmail then there is not much to do as the Gmail app should come installed by default. If you are using a service like Yahoo! then you just install the Yahoo! app on your device. For iCloud email, install an email app that supports IMAP, POP3 and Exchange accounts.

Google’s final recommendation is to switch off iMessage before you move the SIM card from your iPhone to your new Android device. To do that go to “Settings”, then “Messages”, and set iMessage to “off”.

For full step-by-step instructions read Google’s Get going on Android guide. Have you made the switch? Please let us know in the comment section below.