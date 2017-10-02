Great news for all you SwiftKey users out there. The popular keyboard for Android devices has received an update that gives it a fresh new look and feel.

The update introduces three new default themes — light, dark, and high contrast — and a redesigned SwiftKey hub. Hashtag predictions are now also available as well as a number of new emojis including a zebra, dinosaur, vampire, and meditating zen master, just to name a few. However, you can only use them if your device is running the latest Android 8.0 Oreo.

Editor's Pick Best Android keyboards For many people, the default keyboard that comes on their devices is passable. It is usually either the stock Android keyboard or the OEM keyboard from Samsung or LG. However, those are not your only options. …

The update also adds six new languages to the keyboard — Arabic (Levant), Garifuna, Mongolian (Traditional), Sassarese, Tigrinya, and Zazaki — which join a list of more than 200 that are already supported.

None of these features are groundbreaking but are definitely welcome additions. The new themes are the most interesting ones, giving you the chance to choose the style of keyboard that fits you best. And once you get tired of it, you can just move on to the next best thing.

The new features should already be available for all SwiftKey users. To try them out, simply update the app on your smartphone and you’re good to go.