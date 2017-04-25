Super Mario Run got off to a rocky start with its mobile launch. Though Nintendo managed to successfully reimagine the series as an (almost) endless-runner, its price structure — the 10 bucks you had to shelve out after the first few levels — was controversial. Nintendo is now likely to keep adding bits of content to increase its conversion rate over time and make the title more enticing: the first of these rolled out yesterday with version 2.1.

Nintendo has incorporated Google Play trophies into Mario Run for those achievement hunters out there and the ability for players to use their Miitomo character as player icons (if you have the Miitomo app — it’s not available in all countries.) Further, the company has increased the max number of Toads you can have in your kingdom to 99,999 and you can now find friends in your Nintendo Account.

Nintendo also notes other miscellaneous “changes and improvements” are included in the update, but these are probably bugfixes and other minor adjustments.

While these small additions are all well and good, the Japanese video game corporation may have to take bigger steps if it wants to significantly up the number of players paying for the full title. Especially with mountains of other free-to-play endless runner titles out there.

