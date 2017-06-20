The first fruits of the recently announced partnership between Sprint and Tidal will begin on Friday, June 30. That’s when 4:44, the first studio album in four years from Jay-Z, will be available to stream exclusively on Tidal, which can be accessed for free by Sprint customers via a recently announced six-month trial period.

Specifically, the “visual album” will become available at 12:01 a.m. Eastern time on June 30 via Tidal. A new video teaser shows the recent Academy Award winning actor Mahershala Ali playing a boxer who is being trained by Lethal Weapon star Danny Glover, of course featuring a portion of Jay-Z’s new song Adnis playing in the background.

New and current Sprint customers can sign up for the free six-month trial to access the high-end Tidal HiFi service. The service usually costs $19.99 a month, or $16.99 per month if you pay for six months up front. Tidal HiFi offers subscribers streaming audio with “lossless High Fidelity sound quality”. It also has a Tidal Premium tier, which streams audio in standard sound quality for $9.99 a month.

Sprint clearly believes that it can bring in some new customers to the service via Tidal exclusives such as Jay-Z’s 4:44 album. There’s no word on how long it will remain an exclusive to Tidal, but we would imagine it could stick around for more than a few days.