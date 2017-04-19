Dallas News

If you travel a lot outside the country, you know how big your mobile phone or data bill price could get after you go back home if you are not prepared. But don’t worry, Sprint has your back.

Today, Sprint announced some new features for its Global Roaming international calling plans that might help deal with phone bill issues. They include offering free 2G data in 165 countries.

The plan also covers free texting in those countries, and voice calls will cost $0.20 a minute. If you want LTE speeds in other countries, you can get it for $5 a day or for $25 a week in most of those destinations, or for $2 a day or $1 a week in Canada and Mexico. Sprint’s US customers who have already signed up for its Unlimited Freedom plan will get free LTE high-speed data access, voice calling and text messaging while traveling in Canada and Mexico.

Sprint points out that neither AT&T nor Verizon offer any free data on their international roaming plans, while T-Mobile only offers that kind of service in 145 countries. We will have to see if offering really slow, but still free, data speeds will be an asset for Sprint as it tries to gain some market share back.