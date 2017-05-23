Once again it’s time for our Weekly Plan Spotlight! In this recurring feature, we highlight temporary offers as they’re rolled out by carriers. This week we’re looking at an offer from Sprint that gives you 50% off a brand new LG G6.

How do you get your hands on this baby? It’s simple. Sign up for Sprint’s Unlimited Freedom Plan online, and you get the latest flagship from LG for half off. You’ll pay zero down on the device and then $14.75 a month for 24 months (down from the usual $30 per month.)

This offer is eligible only on the $50 Unlimited data plan.

To sweeten the deal, LG is partnering with Sprint to get you a free Google Home. To scoop up this extra, head over here and fill out the required information.

About Sprint Unlimited Freedom

Unlimited Talk, Text and High-Speed Data

(Customers who use more than 23GB of data during a billing cycle may experience slower speeds temporarily during times of high network congestion.)

10GB of data usage for mobile spot

HD video streaming with video streams at up to 1080p+ resolution and music streams at 1.5 mbps

Virtual private network (VPN)

If you’re an LG fan looking for a new plan and a new phone, this is a hard offer to pass up! Click the button below for the full scoop!