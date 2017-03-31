If you are a full-fledged Galaxy phone fan, this week’s official reveal of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus likely felt like Christmas had arrived in March. Now one of the carriers that’s taking pre-orders for the phone, Sprint, is reviving its Galaxy Forever plan for people who take the plunge on the new smartphones and want to make sure they get the next version of the Galaxy.

Galaxy Forever, which Sprint started with the launch of the Galaxy S7 in 2016, allows buyers of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus to lease them from the carrier. After the customer has made 12 months of payments on that lease, he or she can upgrade their device immediately to the next version of the Galaxy phone, which in theory should be available by the time that 12 month experience ends.

If the person decides to wait a while, they can upgrade to any smartphone from Sprint after paying for 18 months. They will also have the option to completely purchase their current phone or continue to pay from month-to-month.

The Galaxy S8 is available now from Sprint for payments of $31.25 per month, or you can get the Galaxy S8 Plus for $35.42 per month. The phone is scheduled to go on sale on April 21, and pre-orders can also get the new version of the Samsung Gear VR headset with its new controller, along with other bonuses, for free.