As the mobile ecosystem moves toward homogenization, one new brand is standing out with its brave exploration into the future of AI with its latest phone, the Honor Magic.
Google officially joined the herds with the Pixel, which failed to meet high expectations and stirred complaints about the “sameyness” of all smartphones.
The Pixel looks a lot like an iPhone, after all, and Apple and Samsung have continued to deliver negligible improvement with essentially repackaged technology. LG and Motorola took a big leap this year exploring modularity, but being different for the sake of being different didn’t make the impact either company hoped for. Companies continue the hype cycle hoping to sell more phones and as a result, we remain disappointed.
With the reveal of Honor Magic, the new Honor brand is the one turning heads. The titular “magic” comes in the aggressive use of context.
On the surface, it’s a smooth-looking little beast with liquid curved edges that fits in perfectly with flagship phones in the modern market. The innovation is in the software – the biggest opportunity not only for differentiation, but creating that memorable experience you simply crave once it’s gone.
The company says it would rather explore the future to deliver tomorrow, rather than sell empty promises today. Honor doesn’t seem bothered by the pressure of U.S. carriers or the knee-jerk reactions of their competitors.
Honor’s rebel-like mindset and digital-native attitude could be the winning approach in the U.S.
The titular “magic” comes in the aggressive use of context.
The Magic distinguishes itself by getting to know what you want before you want it. Similar to Google’s Assistant, but Honor’s Android 6.0-based Magic Live UI goes further with a slew of additional context-based features.
For instance, the device takes advantage of Tobii eye-tracking technology that lets the phone automatically turn on when you pick it up and look at it. FaceCode boasts some robust facial recognition technology that will only display notification information to verified users, and the home button is – of course – a spry fingerprint scanner. The device ditches the conventional Recent Apps and Back Button in favor of swiping the home button left or right to access these functions. An innovative little detail.
But things start to get a little bit more interesting when the device’s artificial intelligence systems begin humming. The lock screen automatically generates a shortcut key that’s wholly contextual to your behavior.
The Magic attempts to anticipate when you eat, for instance, and will supply shortcuts to information about your favorite kinds of restaurants. If you tend to listen to music on your ride home, the shortcut will gradually figure out what kind of music you’re in the mood for and put it at your fingertips. Step into a dark room, and the shortcut button becomes a flashlight toggle.
Much like Google Now, the Magic conjures contextually relevant information which it displays on the lock screen for your convenience. If you bought tickets to a movie previously, then the scanning code will pop up when you arrive at the theater.
Global research and development teams made something magical in this device by creating something new instead of following the crowd. In overseas markets, products such as these fly off the shelf and are often offered in limited supply.
In the U.S. there are several checks and balances and certifications required before early-stage technologies are made available to consumers – so don’t expect the Honor Magic to arrive Stateside anytime soon.
The Honor Magic is indicative of a trend. Whereas some smartphone makers have interpreted the future of smartphones to involve stunts and gimmicks, Honor is leading a future that will be wholly contextual and intuitive. Our devices store our behavior-based data; now that information is being put to work.
Honor is leading a future that will be wholly contextual and intuitive.
Even though the Honor Magic isn’t coming to the US, there’s still reason for yankees to get excited. The Honor brand is expected to have a strong presence at the Consumer Electronics Show, and we’re looking forward to seeing what they’ve got planned for the US market.
What are your thoughts regarding the future of smartphone technology? Will deeply integrated AI tech and contextual adaptability prove to be cornerstones of our smartphone experience? Let us know how you see this technology developing in the comments below!