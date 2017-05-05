Just a month ago, Amazon began taking orders for the unlocked Sony Xperia XZs for the US market. At the time of the launch, the price for the phone was $699.99. Now, the same retailer is selling the black version of that phone for just $619.99, a big $80 discount.

While this price cut is just for the black version of the handset (it also comes in silver and blue), it does show that Sony continues to have issues selling smartphones in the US. The company admitted just last week that sales of its phones had declined in the past year. The company’s mobile division did manage to generate a small profit for its recently concluded fiscal year, but that was mainly due to cost-cutting efforts rather than sales.

Earlier this week, sales began for the mid-range Sony Xperia XA1 in the US, and some European countries started selling that phone as well, along with its larger version, the Xperia XA1 Ultra. We are still waiting for the company to announce when its next flagship phone, the Xperia XZ Premium, will go on sale. It is expected to happen sometime later this spring. Hopefully that device will have the features, combined with a reasonable price, to attract a larger audience.

