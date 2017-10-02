Although the Sony Xperia XZ1 has been available in the US for just a couple of weeks, it has already received a discount. Launched at $699.99, the flagship can now be yours for exactly $649.87. The $50 discount is valid for the Black and Moonlit Blue color options, while the Venus Pink and Warm Silver variants aren’t a part of this deal.

As a refresher, the Sony Xperia XZ1 was announced about a month ago at IFA in Berlin. It’s a high-end device that comes with a 5.2-inch Full HD display and is powered by the Snapdragon 835 chipset. The handset also has 4 GB of RAM, comes equipped with a 19 MP primary camera, is resistant to water and dust (IP68), and packs a 2,700 mAh battery.

Editor's Pick Sony Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact hands-on – a flagship in two sizes Sony may have released the Xperia XZs and Xperia XZ Premium earlier this year, but that's not stopping the company from churning out even more high-end devices. Today at IFA 2017, Sony announced two new …

What makes it stand out from the crowd is its 3D Creator app that allows you to map a 3D image of pretty much anything with the help of the camera. It’s also one of the first smartphones to run the latest version of Google’s OS, Android 8.0 Oreo.

It’s not perfect, with one of its biggest drawbacks being the outdated design. Sony hasn’t decided to follow the latest market trends, as the device features large bezels both on top and at the bottom. That might change soon, however.

Interested in the Sony Xperia XZ1 now that it’s $50 off? Visit Amazon’s sales page via the button below.