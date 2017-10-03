The Sony Xperia XZ1, which was revealed about a month ago at IFA in Berlin, is soon coming to Canada. The smartphone will be available on October 26 through carriers Bell and Freedom Mobile.

Although pricing hasn’t been announced yet, it’s clear that you’ll have to reach deep into your pocket to get the device. The Sony Xperia XZ1 is a flagship and launched with a price tag of $700 in the US, which is around CAD $875.

As a refresher, the Sony Xperia XZ1 sports a 5.2-inch display with Full HD resolution and is powered by the latest Snapdragon 835 chipset. One of its key features is the 3D Creator app that allows you to map a 3D image of pretty much anything with the help of the 19 MP primary camera. It’s also one of the first smartphones to run the latest version of Google’s OS, Android 8.0 Oreo.

The device comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage that you can expand for an additional 256 GB with a microSD card. It packs a 2,700 mAh battery, is resistant to water and dust (IP68), and has a fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button on the right side. Other things worth mentioning are a 13 MP selfie snapper, dual front-facing speakers, and, unfortunately, an outdated design with large bezels.

Would you consider picking up the Sony Xperia XZ1 once it makes its way to Canada? Let us know in the comment section.