We have found a great deal on the Sony Xperia XZ on eBay. The unlocked high-end device normally sells for around $500 but can now be yours for $339.99. It is compatible with GSM networks and available in three different colors: Mineral Black, Platinum, and Forest Blue.

The Sony Xperia XZ was officially announced at IFA in Berlin back in September 2016. It then made its way over to the US a month later and initially retailed for $699.99.

The smartphone sports a 5.2-inch Full HD display and is powered by the Snapdragon 820 chipset. It has 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, which you can expand for an additional 256 GB with the help of a microSD card.

There’s a 23 MP primary camera with an f/2.0 aperture on the back, while the front-facing selfie snapper has a 13 MP sensor. The device also features a 2,900 mAh battery, is waterproof (IP68 rating), and ships with Android Nougat on board, too. To learn more about it, check out our review of the Sony Xperia XZ.

