The Sony Xperia XA Ultra has been around for about a year now, but that doesn’t mean it has to be stuck with older software. If you happen to own one of these handsets, we’ve got some good news! It looks like some variants of the device are starting to receive the big Android 7.0 Nougat update.

Don’t go rushing to the settings just yet, though. The update has started rolling out, but not everyone is getting the treat right away. Reports mention only a couple Xperia XA Ultra variants have been getting the update until now.

These are the F3211 and F3212 models, which happen to be the European versions of the phone. There are three other iterations available: the F3215, F3216 and F3213. The first two are for Asia & Global, while the last one is the US variant.

If you own a European Sony Xperia XA Ultra, go ahead and check for updates. If you’re looking to find out exactly what Nougat has to offer, be sure to check out our full review of the Android version. For now, hit the comments to let us know if you have gotten your update and how it’s treating you.