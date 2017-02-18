Following a quick price cut in India late last year, the Xperia X has just been discounted again – this time to half of its original RRP. Initially launched in May 2016 for Rs 48,990 and then dropped to Rs 38,990 in September and more recently to Rs 29,990, the Xperia X will now set you back just Rs 24,990.

You can pick the phone up at the new price on Flipkart, but Amazon India is still showing it for Rs 29,990. Even at its new price point though, which puts it squarely between the OnePlus 3 and Xiaomi Mi 5, it feels a little overpriced: the Snapdragon 650 chipset in the Xperia X is going to be outgunned by the Snapdragon 820 found in both other phones.

The Xperia X is available at the discounted price in all colors: black, white, lime gold and rose gold and it can be yours in 3-4 days. Flipkart is also offering an additional 5 percent off for buyers with an Axis Bank Buzz credit card. The listing notes that the offer is good until stocks run out or the offer ends, so it’s unlikely this is a permanent price drop.