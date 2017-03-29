Sony often creates content for its Xperia devices based on blockbuster movies, and now it’s rolling out an exclusive theme inspired by the latest Mass Effect game, Mass Effect: Andromeda.

The theme features new buttons, animations, and parallax effects inspired by Andromeda, which was released on PS4, Xbox One and Windows last week. The new title is set between the second and third games of the series and sees players take control of either Scott or Sara Ryder as they explore the Andromeda Galaxy aboard a ship called Tempest. It launched to mixed reviews.

Check out Sony’s teaser video for the theme below.

In its Play Store listing, Sony says, “The Tempest soars through asteroids and Ryder contemplates his quest across the cosmos, subtly breathing and moving as you scroll.”

I haven’t been keeping up with Sony’s Xperia themes in the last year or so, but this does look like one of the more impressive ones that it has produced.

Pick up the theme for free in the Google Play Store here, and check out the others Sony has to offer here.