In March, Sony first announced a new budget-themed entry in its Xperia family of smartphones, the Xperia L1. Now that phone has quietly gone on sale in the US, via retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, for the price of $199.99.

As you might expect, the hardware specs on the Xperia L1 are not spectacular, but the design of the phone itself mirrors that of the rest of the Xperia lineup. That means you can expect a slim and curved chassis with color choices of black, white and pink. Inside, the Android 7.0 Nougat phone has a 5.5-inch 720p display, a MediaTek MT6737T quad-core processor with a clock speed of 1.45 GHz, 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of on-board storage, with a microSD card slot to add up to 256 GB of additional storage.

The Xperia L1 also has a 13 MP rear camera, a 5 MP front-facing camera and a 2,620 mAh battery. The unlocked phone is designed to work on GSM networks provided by carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile.

