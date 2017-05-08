As reported earlier, Sony is officially ending the Xperia X Concept updates: the very last one is here and will bring minor improvements and bug fixes.

What Sony once proudly called “re-architectured software” is coming to an end, sadly. Concept for Android was launched a while back, essentially letting Xperia X users (limited to F5121, European single SIM variant) get faster and more transparent updates and security patches. Sony rolled out Android 7.1.2 to Concept users three weeks ago but later explained its decision to end the program in early May.

Well, it definitely looks like Sony is a company of its word: it is now early May, and Xperia X Concept users will be receiving their very last Concept update. The last update includes Google’s May Android security patch but also addresses some bugs that Xperia X users have reported:

Low memory killer stability fix

GPS fix improvements

Charging LED bug fix

The final Concept update is rolling out to the Experimental track as we speak, but users on the stable track should also see it very soon.

Although the Concept program has officially ended, Sony says that the community forum will stay open for the time being. The company added that it has no plans to expand the program to the upcoming Xperia XZ Premium; however, Sony’s effort to communicate directly with its users and provide an effective and transparent way of developing and releasing software updates is certainly something that other Android manufacturers should emulate.

Have you received your update yet? Are you sad to see the Concept program end? Let us know by leaving a comment down below!