In January, Sony updated its Xperia Z5 series of smartphones to Android Nougat. The update brought quite a few useful features to the smartphones along with an annoying bug. A lot of users have been experiencing a “low in-call volume” issue and have reached out to Sony on the company’s official support forum for help.

Sony has now finally acknowledged the issue and said that it will fix it with an update. That’s the good news. The bad news is that you’ll have to wait for about a month to get it, as the update will be released in mid-April. Additionally, the Japanese manufacturer mentioned that software rollouts are a phased process, so the exact timing might vary by market and carrier.

Sony also added that you can get rid of the annoying issue by performing a factory data reset. However, as you probably know, this will delete everything off your smartphone, so do make sure you backup your data before you decide to take Sony’s advice.

It’s great to hear that Sony has acknowledged the issue and said that it will soon fix it. Although it did take the company over a month to reply to its customers on the support forum, which isn’t the fastest response time if you ask me. Anyway, let’s just hope that Sony will release the update as soon as possible and therefore fix the issue that is bothering Xperia Z5 users.