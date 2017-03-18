Sony has just released the latest Concept for Android firmware for the Xperia X, which adds the AptX codec for hi-res audio, even over Bluetooth connections, and the March 5 security patch from Google.

The build number is 38.3.1.A.0.74 (Android 7.1.1) and is rolling out now to those Xperia X owners enrolled in the Sony Concept for Android program. It’s only going out on the experimental track for now, but Sony notes it will hit the stable track shortly. You can join the Concept for Android program by downloading the official Concept Installer app.

The update is pretty small at just under 50 MB but for anyone with supported hardware – either Bluetooth headphones or speakers – the addition of AptX is a really big deal. Previously, hi-res audio was only available for those sporting headphones with LDAC support. The previous update also added a new camera app and glove mode.