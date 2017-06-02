Snap Inc. has introduced its camera-equipped smart glasses, known as Spectacles, to Europe. The wearable has been made available online as well as via its Snapbot pop-up vending machine — the same way in which they were introduced to the US last November.

The first place you’ll find the Spectacles in the wild is, quite appropriately, the London Eye, where a Snapbot is currently dispensing Spectacles at a price of £129.99. These vending machines tend to move after a couple of days, so if you want to check it out, you’ll have to act fast. You can also keep an eye on the @Spectacles Twitter channel if you want to find out where it might be headed next.

It was three months or so before the Spectacles were made available online in the US, however, in Europe you can already buy them at Spectacles.com. There isn’t a huge advantage to purchasing them at the Snapbot, though you can virtually demo them before buying there, and it would be faster than waiting 3-5 days for online delivery (and there’s the novelty, of course).

The Spectacles house a wide-angle camera to allow users to record and share 10-second, eye-level videos. If nothing else, they’re a fresh and quirky product — find out all our thoughts in our video review below.

