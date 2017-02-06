Last week’s poll summary: Out of Out of almost 6,000 total votes , 71.7% of our readers told us that when they upgrade their phones, they only buy unlocked (off-contract) devices. 13.6% said they’ll buy phones depending on the deal at the time, while 7.9% said they normally finance phones through their carrier.

Smartphone makers spend a lot (a lot) of time making sure the phones they bring to market are well designed. From the clickiness of the buttons to the way the edges of the phone feel in your hand, smartphone designers try to make sure you’re getting the best design for your money. And because the phones we use nowadays are mostly made of more premium materials like metal and glass, it’s completely understandable why you wouldn’t want to cover up that beautiful phone with a plasticky case.

On the other hand, smartphones don’t grow on trees. There are plenty of different styles of cases out there, ranging from bulky and protective to slim and stylish. Whether you’re prone to dropping your phones or just want to protect it from getting scratched up, adding a little extra protection to your smartphone isn’t a bad idea.

Personally, I prefer to use a case more often than not. When I’m hanging out at home I take my phone case off, but when I leave the house I usually put it back on. I don’t really have a problem with dropping my phones, but the cases I use normally add a little extra grip.

So, do you use a case on your smartphone, or do you prefer the look and feel of your device without a bulky case? Be sure to cast your vote in the poll attached below, and if you have anything else to add, feel free to speak up in the comments. We look forward to hearing what you have to say!