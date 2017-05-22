Who doesn’t love drones, right? Once the playthings of the wealthy, they’re now some of the coolest toys around. And the ones with cameras on are the most fun.

Today we’re showcasing is a silver-dollar sized drone with full video recording capabilities. The Cheerson CX-10C launched as the World’s Smallest Camera Drone, and we’ve been hard pressed to find any that are smaller.

I highly recommend this drone to anyone interesting in flying, whether you’re a beginner or have been flying for a while. That being said, there was a slight learning curve (for me at least) when I first took it out of the box. But once you get a feel for it it’s an easy and fun time… Overall, this is an excellent purchase, just be mindful of where you fly it.

~Philip Evreniadis, Amazon (4/5 stars, Jan 2017)

Now, the camera is only .3 megapixel, but users have said that it has surprisingly good low-light capabilities and is “crystal-clear” outdoors.

This micro-sized cat-terrorizer launched at a price of $50. However, it’s dropped to around $25 in most places.

However, if you grab it from Tech Deals, you’ll get it for that same price, and they’re throwing in a memory card and 4 spare blades to boot.

Here’s the full specs:

Includes a 2GB camera memory card

Captures crystal-clear video & photography

Includes LED lights for night flying

Provides 3 speed flight modes

Delivers superior flying stability

Takes less than 30 minutes to fully charge up

Moves up, down, left or right

Includes side flight, hover, flip & hand launch capabilities

Like we said, you can get these at a similar price at Amazon right now, but those don’t come with a memory card, so you’ll have to provide your own if you get it over there. If you get it from Tech Deals, a 2GB card is included. The Cheerson CX-10C can handle up to 16GB microSD cards, but above that and it gets a bit overwhelmed.

Kind of no surprise these things are flying off the shelves (I just ordered one myself). Hit the button below to take advantage of this offer, just try not to harass the neighbors too much!

